Industrial electro project TheDamnedKirai launches newest single ‘Feary Magic Dust’
TheDamnedKirai is an independent industrial electro one-man army artist based in Rome (Italy). Out now is the single “Feary Magic Dust” which mixes both dance elements with industrial layers and dito vocals.
Here’s what TheDamnedKirai has to say about the “Feary Magic Dust” single: “(It) is a rhythm trip into the human brain, a trip that tries to explains how the stream of consciousness changes when fear or distress builds up in your brain leaving a trail of Feary Magic Dust behind; the message of this track is a natural narrative continuation of the previous TheDamnedKirai release ‘Mind Control’.”
Here’s the “Feary Magic Dust” track to check out.
