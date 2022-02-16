Industrial electro project TheDamnedKirai launches newest single ‘Feary Magic Dust’

February 16, 2022 bernard

TheDamnedKirai is an independent industrial electro one-man army artist based in Rome (Italy). Out now…

Industrial electro project TheDamnedKirai launches newest single'Feary Magic Dust'

TheDamnedKirai is an independent industrial electro one-man army artist based in Rome (Italy). Out now is the single “Feary Magic Dust” which mixes both dance elements with industrial layers and dito vocals.

Here’s what TheDamnedKirai has to say about the “Feary Magic Dust” single: “(It) is a rhythm trip into the human brain, a trip that tries to explains how the stream of consciousness changes when fear or distress builds up in your brain leaving a trail of Feary Magic Dust behind; the message of this track is a natural narrative continuation of the previous TheDamnedKirai release ‘Mind Control’.”

Here’s the “Feary Magic Dust” track to check out.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Industrial electro project TheDamnedKirai launches newest single 'Feary Magic Dust'

Industrial electro project TheDamnedKirai launches newest single ‘Feary Magic Dust’

February 16, 2022 bernard
Dark pop act Miss FD releases new 3-track EP 'As Above, So Below' - And it's a good one !

Dark pop act Miss FD releases new 3-track EP ‘As Above, So Below’ – And it’s a good one !

February 16, 2022 bernard
Electro pop act Lucky Iris amasses 34.000 Spotify plays with Valentine's Day single

Electro pop act Lucky Iris amasses 34.000 Spotify plays with Valentine’s Day single

February 16, 2022 bernard
Dark pop act Mayhem Lettuce to offers first track from upcoming album 'Complete Sentences' out in May

Dark pop act Mayhem Lettuce to offers first track from upcoming album ‘Complete Sentences’ out in May

February 16, 2022 bernard
First Aid 4 Souls to land all new album in April: 'I Am The Night' - check out the first 2 tracks

Electro industrial act First Aid 4 Souls to land all new album in April: ‘I Am The Night’ – check out the first 2 tracks

February 15, 2022 Eldrina Mich