Irish indie electro act Phoeno launches excellent debut single ‘Alive’

Phoeno is the indie electro project of Adam Matthews and Liam Corbett which only appeared on our radar just now. The band brings a sound that sounds like a blend of Electro Spectre, Iris and Mesh.

The duo released their debut single last year, called “Alive” produced by the duo Richie Kennedy and Liam Corbett. The single release went hand in hand with a video directed and produced by by Luca Truffarelli and Philip Connaughton.

Although the band formed already in 2019, Adam and Liam so far only released this single (and a radio edit). Let’s see what is coming up next.

Here’s the video of the single. Warmly recommended.