Industrial/darkwave project Cutworm premiers video for ‘Means of Control’ on Side-Line
The Denver-based heavy industrial/darkwave project Cutworm present us the video for the 5th track of…
The Denver-based heavy industrial/darkwave project Cutworm present us the video for the 5th track of their brand new album “Ouster”. “Means of Control” tells a story focusing on the cycle of creation. The story starts with the track “Apostasy” and ends with “Means of Control.”
On their recently released album, “Ouster”, Cutworm combines elements from industrial, hip hop, noise, witch house, wave, and film scoring.
David L Small (the mastermind behind Cutworm) explains the concept: “This album represents the culmination of all the anger and sorrow I experienced in the last year or so. Every track has been directly affected by the events of 2020. Some of the music on this album wouldn’t have existed without suffering.”
Here’s the video for “Means of Control”.
Here’s the full album “Ouster” to check out.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.