Industrial/darkwave project Cutworm premiers video for ‘Means of Control’ on Side-Line

The Denver-based heavy industrial/darkwave project Cutworm present us the video for the 5th track of their brand new album “Ouster”. “Means of Control” tells a story focusing on the cycle of creation. The story starts with the track “Apostasy” and ends with “Means of Control.”

On their recently released album, “Ouster”, Cutworm combines elements from industrial, hip hop, noise, witch house, wave, and film scoring.

David L Small (the mastermind behind Cutworm) explains the concept: “This album represents the culmination of all the anger and sorrow I experienced in the last year or so. Every track has been directly affected by the events of 2020. Some of the music on this album wouldn’t have existed without suffering.”

Here’s the video for “Means of Control”.

Here’s the full album “Ouster” to check out.

<a href="https://cutworm.bandcamp.com/album/ouster">Ouster by CUTWORM</a>