Industrial bass act Sinthetik Messiah addresses religious hypocrisy with new single ‘Religious Soldier’

Louisiana based industrial bass act Sinthetik Messiah has just unveiled their new single, “Religious Soldier”. Sinthetik Messiah is the Cajun songwriter and sound designer, Bug Gigabyte. This two-track EP precedes a full length album due out in 2022. You’ll hear that Sinthetik Messiah blends various elements of industrial, electro, dance, rock, ambient and pop.

Here’s the video for the single.

Bug explains the meaning behind the new single “Religious Soldier”: “It is about exposing religious leaders for brainwashing, abusing their followers and specifically, how they want their flock to be ‘good soldiers’ in their own twisted version of what it means to serve God.”

Interesting to know, “Religious Soldier” also features a recording of a fake priest performing a fake exorcism on a brainwashed woman.

“Religious Soldier” is available in digital format via Bandcamp now, check below.

<a href="https://sinthetikmessiah.bandcamp.com/album/religious-soldier-ep">Religious Soldier Ep by SINthetik Messiah</a>