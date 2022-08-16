Industrial act Noise Unit lands brand new single ‘Dub it up’

Industrial outfit Noise Unit shares a new single “Dub It Up” today. This is the second single off of the group’s upcoming full-length “Cheeba City Blues” out October 21st via Artoffact Records. In July, Noise Unit already released “Alone Again”, the first single off of their upcoming album.

The album “Cheeba City Blues” was recorded by Bill Leeb and the late Jeremy Inkel (also of FLA fame). It references William Gibson’s 1984 science fiction novel “Neuromancer” set in Chibi City, Japan and is considered one of the first in the cyberpunk genre. It was Gibson’s debut novel and the beginning of the ‘Sprawl’ trilogy. Set in the future, the novel follows Henry Case, a washed-up hacker hired for one last job, which brings him in contact with a powerful artificial intelligence.

“Cheeba City Blues” is the follow-up to Noise Unit’s 2021 record “Deviator”, also released via Artoffact Records. “Deviator” was the first full-length from Noise Unit in over 15 years and included work by Leeb and Rhys Fulber.

Here are the two singles.