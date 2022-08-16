French cold-wave/post-punk collective The last Waves stream new EP ‘Dark is the path’

A few months after its official inception, French cold-wave/post-punk/dark-pop/indie-rock five-piece The Last Waves have already released several EPs. The last one called “Dark is the path” followed “Revenge of the blue” and “In cold colors avenue” both released in 2021.

Musically the tracks are a mix between new wave, cold wave, pop and indie-rock adding a touch of electro rock here and there. “Dark is the path” holds five new tracks.

The Last Waves is a new band created in the middle of the pandemic around three boys and two girls. The name of the band is a wink to the new wave of the eighties, the famous new-wave whose name was borrowed from the new wave of the French cinema of the 50’s and 60’s and carried notably by the British Joy Division, New Order, Depeche Mode or Simple Minds.

Below is the new EP.

