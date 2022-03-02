I Start Counting release 3-track single ahead of forthcoming albums of unreleased tracks and demos from 1985 and 1986

I Start Counting have released a 3-track single, “Birmingham” / “Talk About The Weather”, taken from their forthcoming albums of unreleased tracks and demos from 1985 and 1986, “Re-fused” and “Ejected” out April 8 on CD and digital platforms.

Previously only available on (sold out) cassette for the 2021 Independent Label Market in London, the albums compile unreleased tracks and demos recorded in 1985 and 1986 for their albums “My Translucent Hands” (1986) and “Fused” (1988).

As you might have noticed, we say 3-track but it is being promoted as a 2-track although there is a third track, “Million Headed Monster”.