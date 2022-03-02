Ministry launches video featuring Jello Biafra: ‘Sabotage Is Sex’

Out now is a video for the Ministry track "Sabotage Is Sex" taken from Ministry's…
Industrial act Ministry is about to return with 15th studio album this Fall

Out now is a video for the Ministry track “Sabotage Is Sex” taken from Ministry’s 15th studio album “Moral Hygiene” (Nuclear Blast Records). Featured on the track is Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys). The two kickstarted their side project Lard in the late ‘80s, a fusion of industrial and punk, and this latest collaboration “may be a hint of things yet to come” so Al Jourgensen says.

The video features both musicians, surprising as this is the first time Biafra has ever appeared in a music video. “Jello and I have been friends and music collaborators for decades. I had no idea he’d never done a video before and I’m honored to pop that creative cherry for him on ‘Sabotage Is Sex.’ It’s crazy how tech savvy we’ve all gotten yet somehow it all seems very punk rock to shoot a video at home with just an iPhone. Who knows, maybe one day there will be a Lard video?

Created by director Joel Smith of Mad Minute Productions, the black-and-white video focuses on the corruption of the powers that be, racial injustice and the infringement on the rights of Americans.

You can see the video for “Sabotage Is Sex” right below.


