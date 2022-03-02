Industrial / goth metal act Suicide Queen launches 2nd single ‘She Haunts You’
Out via Cop International is the 2nd single for the industrial / goth metal act…
Out via Cop International is the 2nd single for the industrial / goth metal act Suicide Queen: “She Haunts You”.
Suicide Queen is an act from San Francisco featuring Kay Dolores on vocals, programming and guitars, Tony Havoc on drums, and Scarr Kevorkian on keys. The trio was assisted on the track by producer and engineer John Fryer (Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, Love And Rockets).
The single holds 3 tracks, “She Haunts You”, “The Reaper” and “She Haunts You” in a Stabbing Westward remix. You can check the single below.
