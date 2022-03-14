Adam-X – Rüdersdorf Acid Tracks (Album – Sonic Groove)

March 14, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Acid, Techno, Minimal-Electro. Format: Digital, Vinyl. Background/Info: Four years after the outstanding “Recon…

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Acid, Techno, Minimal-Electro.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Four years after the outstanding “Recon Mission”-album Adam-X strikes back with his seventh full length opus. The work has been written and recorded during the lockdown while the inspiration came from an abandoned factory in the forests of Rüdersdorf (Germany) near Berlin.

Content: Adam-X took me by surprise. Next to some familiar sound ingredients related to Industrial- and Minimal-Electro- plus Techno music he this time injected Acid loops to the work. It resulted in a hard, dark and danceable experience in sound. The Acid influences are progressively coming through while the hard-banging Industrial beats are leading the dancer into trance.

+ + + : This is a surprising release from Brooklyn (USA) born Adam-X. He got inspired by this strange and abandoned place in Rüdersdorf which resulted in an unexpected mix of Industrial-Techno at one side and pure Acid -reminding the glorious days of the Detroit scene, at the other. I’m not saying Adam-X reinvented his sound, but he clearly dares to experiment with new -retro-like ideas. There’s an interesting evolution in the tracklist, the second part of the album being the most exciting one. “1993 Acid Flashbacks” is reaching a true transcendental effect. The last cut “Perceived Alien Invasion” has a similar result. I like the kick driven through this song. This work is a true challenge, but for sure evoking good-old memories from the 90s.

– – – : The Acid sequences running through the work are becoming a bit predictable and repetitive after a while.

Conclusion: The good thing with lockdowns is that many artists got stimulated in their creativity. Adam-X brings great retro influences to life with his own minimal touch on top.

Best songs: “1993 Acid Flashbacks”, “Perceived Alien Invasion”, “Dissociation In Isolation”, “Meteors Galore”, “Dystopic Monolithic Structures”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.adamx.net / www.facebook.com/AdamXsonicgroove

Label: www.sonicgroove.com / www.facebook.com/Sonicgrooverecords


