Exclusive Side-Line premiere for new video by Ataraxia: ‘Aura Magi’

Out on 21 September via The Circle Music is Ataraxia’s upcoming 28th album “Pomegranate – The Chant Of The Elementals” as we reported already. The Italian neoclassical darkwave band has exclsuively reveales via Side-Line the brand new lyric video for the track “Aura Magi”. The video was created by Wampyrion and offers lovely landscapes.

You can view the video right below.

“Pomegranate – The Chant Of The Elementals” will be released in five formats: luxurious boxset, gold vinyl, A5 Digipack CD, Jewel Case CD and digital. The band’s line-up in the studio consisted of frontwoman Francesca Nicoli and musicians Vittorio Vandelli and Giovanni Pagliari. As guest musician they invited Totem Bara who plays the cello and timpani. The album was recorded, mixed, mastered by Vittorio Vandelli between November 2021 and May 2022.

In the review posted about the album Side-Line’s Deranged Psyche aka Inferno Sound Diaries had this to say: “Ataraxia is a band I don’t only respect for their longevity, but also – and mainly – for their delicacy in composing beautiful songs. They’re mixing different styles, moving from Ethereal into Cinematic and from Neo-Classic into Dark-Wave, but every single song sounds like it is touched by the hand of a supernatural force. The use of authentic instruments always empowers the global sensation while the Ethereal vocals create a delicious symbiosis. “Ode Ad Afrodite” is a new masterpiece and definitely my favorite one from the opus.”