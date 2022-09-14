Golden Apes – From The Sky (EP – Icy Cold Records)

Genre/Influences: Rock-Goth, Dark-Rock.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Golden Apes strikes back with a new EP, which also is their first work released by French label Icy Cold Records.

Content: The work features 5 songs plus 1 remix. Golden Apes takes off with the title song, which sounds as pure ‘Rock-Noir’ accentuated by the deep timbre of the voice of Peer Lebrecht. We next get an alternation between softer parts and powerful cuts carried by cavernous vocals. The title song has been remixed by Voyna.

+ + + : “From The Sky” is for sure one of the best songs I’ve heard from this formation. The guitar playing has an elevating sensation which is only accentuated by the electronic arrangements. There’s also something to say for “A New Day’s Dawn” and “Hole (In My Head)” both revealing the ‘harder’ side of the work.

– – – : The Voyna-edit of the title song can’t convince me at all for missing the original power. The two tracks left sound more like B-side cuts.

Conclusion: Interesting, haunting Rock/Goth work driven by a solid title track.

Best songs: “From The Sky”, “Hole (In My Head)”, “A New Day’s Dawn”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.goldenapes.com / www.facebook.com/GoldenApes

Label: www.facebook.com/icycoldrecords