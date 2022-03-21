Hiemis – La Chose (Album – Gradual Hate Records)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Neo-Classic, Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Spanish artist Juan Carlos Toledo aka Hiemis released “La Chose” nearly one year ago now. This is the second work released by Gradual Hate Records.

Content: “La Chose” (‘the thing’ in English) features 15 songs. Hiemis clearly walks on a more explicit Cinematic path than ever before. Piano and violin sounds are mainly coming through, but are mixed with darker atmospheres creating an abyssal sensation.

+ + + : “La Chose” is an interesting- and successful mix between delicate Cinematic music and a darker approach of Ambient music. There’s a perfect harmony between the different ingredients while the production has been accomplished with delicacy and subtle sound arrangements. “Knight Of The East” is a song I recommend for its strong visual appeal.

– – – : The album is missing a true climax.

Conclusion: Hiemis achieved an intimate piece of music creating an imaginary bridge between Dark-Ambient, Cinematic and Neo-Classical music.

Best songs: “Knight Of The East”, “Invisible World”, “The Magic Circle”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/hiemisband

Label: https://gh-records.com / www.facebook.com/GH-Records-Label-101239592011698