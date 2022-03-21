Hiemis – La Chose (Album – Gradual Hate Records)
Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Neo-Classic, Dark-Ambient. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Spanish artist Juan Carlos Toledo aka Hiemis…
Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Neo-Classic, Dark-Ambient.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Spanish artist Juan Carlos Toledo aka Hiemis released “La Chose” nearly one year ago now. This is the second work released by Gradual Hate Records.
Content: “La Chose” (‘the thing’ in English) features 15 songs. Hiemis clearly walks on a more explicit Cinematic path than ever before. Piano and violin sounds are mainly coming through, but are mixed with darker atmospheres creating an abyssal sensation.
+ + + : “La Chose” is an interesting- and successful mix between delicate Cinematic music and a darker approach of Ambient music. There’s a perfect harmony between the different ingredients while the production has been accomplished with delicacy and subtle sound arrangements. “Knight Of The East” is a song I recommend for its strong visual appeal.
– – – : The album is missing a true climax.
Conclusion: Hiemis achieved an intimate piece of music creating an imaginary bridge between Dark-Ambient, Cinematic and Neo-Classical music.
Best songs: “Knight Of The East”, “Invisible World”, “The Magic Circle”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/hiemisband
Label: https://gh-records.com / www.facebook.com/GH-Records-Label-101239592011698
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether