Aesthetische – Rvprty (Album – Alfa Matrix)
Genre/Influences: EBM, Techno-Body. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: The new album by Brazilian duo Fabricio Viscardi…
Background/Info: The new album by Brazilian duo Fabricio Viscardi – Guilherme Peres aka Aesthetische were masterly introduced by the EP “Overflow” released last year.
Content: I first noticed that the album has nothing to do with “Overflow”. We get new songs mixing the good-old and sophisticated EBM -reminding me of FLA, with the Dark-Techno approach of Aesthetische. It’s a powerful and danceable production here and then achieved with a more danceable touch and elements of Pop. They invited Belgian female vocalist Lis Van den Acker (known from her work with Psy’Aviah) on “Back To Life” and made a cover version Deo Cadaver’s “Blind Oracle”.
+ + + : Aethetische is a formation which has never disappointed me although I have to say that they sometimes were a bit too ‘Dance’ orientated for my taste. “Rvprty” sounds different; like a back to the roots and the essence of true, intelligent EBM with this little Techno-extra on top. It resulted in a few great songs, but I especially recommend “East Bound Jerks” and “Back To Life” featuring Lis Van Den Akker. The instrumental “Requiem” is another cool song featuring a great lead.
– – – : It remains a challenge to mix EBM with Techno elements, but open-minded music lovers are going to give it a chance and are going to like it! The cover version of Deo Cadaver is not exactly the best cut of the work.
Conclusion: Aesthetische once again achieved a great and fully enjoyable piece of modern Electro-underground music.
Best songs: “East Bound Jerks”, “Back To Life”, “Requiem”, “Racing Backwards”, “Grave Party”, “Back To Life – Radio Version”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/aesthetische
