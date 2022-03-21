Hiemis – Zothique (Album – Noctivagant)
Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Spanish Hiemis project has released an impressive number…
Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Spanish Hiemis project has released an impressive number of works in a few years. After the album “La Chose” released earlier in 2021, “Zothique” was released during the last days of the past year. It’s the third full-length album released on Noctivagant.
Content: “Zothique” holds on to the Cinematic and Dark-Ambient inspiration this artist has mainly dealt with. But where “La Chose” was more intimate and even into Neo-Classic music, this one sounds more ‘classical’. This work is made by dark buzzing sound waves, a few bombastic arrangements and field recordings while I also noticed passages with mystical-like chants.
+ + + : I like the fusion between the more dreamy Cinematic influence and the obscure Dark-Ambient elements. The darkest part of the work emerging at “Ornava” is driven by a hostile atmosphere creating a strong visual appeal. I also like the more detailed passages of the work mainly accentuated by little noises and field recordings.
– – – : A bit more diversity here and then would have been a bonus.
Conclusion: Hiemis has accomplished a fascinating work, which also is the best production I’ve heard from this project.
Best songs: “Ornava”, “Xylac”, “Uccastrog”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/hiemisband
Label: www.navagant.com / www.facebook.com/nvagant
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether