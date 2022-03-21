Hiemis – Zothique (Album – Noctivagant)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Spanish Hiemis project has released an impressive number of works in a few years. After the album “La Chose” released earlier in 2021, “Zothique” was released during the last days of the past year. It’s the third full-length album released on Noctivagant.

Content: “Zothique” holds on to the Cinematic and Dark-Ambient inspiration this artist has mainly dealt with. But where “La Chose” was more intimate and even into Neo-Classic music, this one sounds more ‘classical’. This work is made by dark buzzing sound waves, a few bombastic arrangements and field recordings while I also noticed passages with mystical-like chants.

+ + + : I like the fusion between the more dreamy Cinematic influence and the obscure Dark-Ambient elements. The darkest part of the work emerging at “Ornava” is driven by a hostile atmosphere creating a strong visual appeal. I also like the more detailed passages of the work mainly accentuated by little noises and field recordings.

– – – : A bit more diversity here and then would have been a bonus.

Conclusion: Hiemis has accomplished a fascinating work, which also is the best production I’ve heard from this project.

Best songs: “Ornava”, “Xylac”, “Uccastrog”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/hiemisband

Label: www.navagant.com / www.facebook.com/nvagant