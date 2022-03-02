Hexe Culto – Tumulto (Mini-Album – Tripalium Records)

Genre/Influences: Techno, Electro-Ambient. Format: Digital, Cassette. Background/Info: Hexe Culto is an Italian project set up…

Genre/Influences: Techno, Electro-Ambient.

Format: Digital, Cassette.

Background/Info: Hexe Culto is an Italian project set up by Francesco Rispoli aka ‘Bharika’ and visual artist Salvatore Delle Femmine. “Tumulto” is their debut work featuring eight songs and released by the French label Tripalium Records.

Content: The opening piece reveals retro sound treatments. We’re progressively discovering space-like electro spheres mixed with Technoid elements. The rhythm is dynamic, sometimes even a bit nervous and injected with melodic sequences plus ambient loops.

+ + + : I get the feeling Hexe Culto is still a bit in search of their sound identity. But they reveal interesting ideas running through “Artefatto” and “Tumulto” while the last cut “Schiele” is also worthy of examination. I noticed some exciting Acid elements running through both first mentioned cuts.

– – : The work is missing a true climax.

Conclusion: I’m not saying this work sounds like a debut release, but Hexe Culto clearly has to improve different details of their production, but you can feel they have potential. 

Best songs: “Artefatto”, “Tumulto”, “Schiele”.

Rate: 6½.

Label: www.tripaliumcorp.com / www.facebook.com/tripaliumcorp


