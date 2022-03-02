Inspiral Carpets announce two new reissues on coloured vinyl of ‘Revenge of the Goldfish’ & ‘Devil Hopping’
Out on 15 April 2022 via Mute / BMG are the reissues on coloured vinyl…
Out on 15 April 2022 via Mute / BMG are the reissues on coloured vinyl of the 2 Inspiral Carpets albums “Revenge of the Goldfish” and “Devil Hopping”. This is the first time that will be made available on vinyl since their initial release.
Celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year, “Revenge of the Goldfish” is the band’s third studio release and will be available on limited orange vinyl. Featuring the line-up of Tom Hingley, Clint Boon, Craig Gill, Martyn Walsh and Graham Lambert, the album saw four classic single releases: “Dragging Me Down”, “Bitches Brew”, “Generations” and “Two Worlds Collide”. “Devil Hopping” – available here on limited red vinyl – followed in March 1994 and included the singles “Saturn 5”, “Uniform” and “I Want You”.
Watch the HD video for “Saturn 5” below.
