Vexillary – Full Frontal Luncay (Album – Con:trace)
Genre/Influences: Techno, Techno-Wave, EBM, Electroclash. Format: Digital, Cassette. Background/Info: Reza Seirafi is a New-Yorker (USA)…
Genre/Influences: Techno, Techno-Wave, EBM, Electroclash.
Format: Digital, Cassette.
Background/Info: Reza Seirafi is a New-Yorker (USA) producer who released several EP’s and singles during the past years. The lock down incited him to compose his first album, which is meant as a ‘therapy to examine the darkest parts of his own psyche’.
Content: “Full Frontal Lunacy” takes off with a retro-style, which reminds me of the good-old years of Electroclash. The album explores different influences, which can be now into EBM empowered with Industrial sound treatments and then more into a kind of refreshing Techno-Wave music. I noticed some melodic parts and other darker passages driven by humming sequences. The work also reveals male and female vocals featuring guest singers ‘Warteraum’ and ‘La Strange ‘.
+ + + : This work is revealing a real strong sonic cocktail, which resulted from the exploration of diverse Electronic music styles and a top notch production. The tracklist is impressive and everyone will find one or more great songs on it. And if you’re open-minded you definitely like the album from start till end. I however have a preference for the cool Electroclash opener, the powerful EBM-driven title song, the darker “The Descent” also featuring cool male- and female vocals and the more Techno-Wave “Maniac”, which is an instrumental piece with some melodic approach.
– – – : Diversity is the main strength of the album although it might sound a bit versatile to other listeners.
Conclusion: “Full Frontal Lunacy” is a work that will appeal to a very diversified audience; from Techno lovers to New-Wave nostalgia. A great production!
Best songs: “Scent Of Torture feat. Wateraum”, “Full Frontal Lunacy”, “The Descent”, “Maniac”, “Sanity Fades”.
Rate: 8½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/Vexillarymusic
