“Dunellen” is the title of the new solo album by ​Andrzej ‘Andy’ Turaj, released under the Turaj moniker. You might know Andrzej Turaj from his work with the Polish acts God’s Own Medicine and Hidden By Ivy.

Andrzej explains the album’s theme: “The title ‘Dunellen’ (named after a small town in New Jersey) serves as an emotional and contextual space for a narrative about the passage of time, nostalgia for what has been lost—people, moments, and stories that, despite the years, still evoke strong emotions and shape who we are.”

The album features nine tracks, deeply immersed in the sounds of the ’80s and ’90s, blending post-punk rock with gothic vibes and, as Andrzej puts it, “a bit more guitar than usual.”

The album was introduced by the singles “A Lifetime Chicken Code” (February 7) and “Beautiful” (February 14), which have already set the tone for the release. “Dunellen” is available on CD and streaming platforms.

<a href="https://turaj.bandcamp.com/album/dunellen">Dunellen by Turaj</a>

