Har Belex – Campo De Urnas (Album – Caustic Records)
Genre/Influences: Neo-Folk, Chanson. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Eight years after the debut album “Chandelle” Spanish…
Genre/Influences: Neo-Folk, Chanson.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Eight years after the debut album “Chandelle” Spanish duo Har Belex strikes back with a new opus. This side-project by Manix S. (Pail and Caustic Records owner) and Salva Maine (Culture Kultür) is a true antithesis to their respective projects dealing with styles like EBM, Future-Pop and Industrial.
Content: This album features 10 songs which are rapidly leading the listener into a dreamy universe of Neo-Folk, Chanson and Ballads. The songs are mainly driven by acoustic guitar and electronic arrangements but also by violin parts played by a guest musician. Most of the tracks are sung in English but also in their Mother tongue.
+ + + : I wasn’t that convinced by the debut album of Har Belex but this new opus took me by surprise. It’s not the typical Neo-Folk production but a fusion between different influences. Some passages remind me of the latest works of Rome although Har Belex sounds more dreamy, light and evasive. The songs are touched by a sensitive side which is also injected by the melancholic melodies of the violin. The work reveals different beautiful songs and I especially like the ones sung in English. “Waves” is a brilliant and sensitive piece of music but I also have to mention “One More Nail” which sounds more passionate and ending into an elevating effect with the strings on top of the work. Last, but not least I also have to say a word about the great artwork of the CD format.
– – – : I was less convinced by the softer, ballad-like songs and especially the ones sung in Spanish.
Conclusion: Har Belex is a surprising project especially if you know who’s hiding behind but it also reveals the eclecticism of both protagonists who have achieved a beautiful album.
Best songs: “One More Nail”, “Waves”, “Jentilarri”, “The End Of The Summer”, “El Corazon Del Bosque”.
Rate: 8½.
Artist: www.harbelex.com / www.facebook.com/harbelex
Label: www.causticrecords.com / www.facebook.com/CAUSTICRECORDS
