Swedish gothic-rock band De Arma exclusively premieres new EP on Side-Line

(Photo by Nicklas Lundqvist) Out via Silent Future Recordings, but already exclusively streaming on Side-Line is the newest release by the Swedish gothic-rock band, De Arma: their new “Nightcall” EP.

The EP comes fresh off the heels of their second album, “Strayed in Shadows”, and offers three songs featuring Andreas Pettersson and Maria Oja on vocals. You get a mix of elements from metal music infused with layers of cold, 80s synth melodies also introducing darkwave elements.

Andreas Pettersson, the vocalist and co-founder of De Arma, explains: “While such tracks as “After Dark, You’re There” capture the heavy presentation we used to explore in the past, others, like “Shame Drifter” sounds completely different. Instead of an acoustic drum kit, we’ve been experimenting with some old-school drum samples courtesy of Roland and Korg.”

The “Nightcall” EP is available on limited digipak-CD and coloured vinyl with artwork by Boris Groh.

Check out the release right below.

<a href="https://dearma.bandcamp.com/album/nightcall-ep">Nightcall (EP) by De Arma</a>

About De Arma

De Arma was founded in 2009 by guitarist, vocalist, and bass player Andreas Pettersson. After enlisting drummer Johan Marklund, the duo recorded three tracks for “Towards the Shores of the End” (Nordvis), a 2011 split with British band Fen. In the very earliest incarnation of De Arma, the founder’s black metal roots

shine through quite a bit. But there were also plenty of musical elements present which remain a fixture in the band’s sound today.

Later that year, encouraged by the positive response to the split release, De Arma wrote a full-length record drifted further away from black metal and into the realms of gothic rock. “Lost, Alien & Forlorn” (Trollmusic) was released in February 2013.

A follow-up album was composed in its entirety over the months following the debut. Unfortunately, ulterior obligations delayed its completion until 2021, when De Arma unveiled “Strayed in Shadows” (Trollmusic). The second chapter saw the band explore a wide spectrum of music – from gothic metal to synthwave, even pop music.

To round off an already eventful year, De Arma entered a multi-album collaboration with Swedish label Silent Future Recordings.