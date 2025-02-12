To Avoid – All Gods Are Gone (Digital/CD Album – Alfa Matrix)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Berlin-based To Avoid was primarily active in the early 2000s, releasing two albums before fading from the scene. In recent years, however, the band has made a strong comeback, securing a deal with the renowned Belgian label Alfa Matrix.

Their latest album, “All Gods Are Gone”, dropped in early December 2024 as a double CD release. The main disc features 13 tracks that will undoubtedly appeal to fans of EBM and Dark-Electro. The music is meticulously crafted, seamlessly bridging the gap between both genres. While a few quieter moments emerge, the album’s most striking passages plunge the listener into sheer sonic terror—at times evoking the best work of :Wumpscut:. Some tracks also incorporate heavier guitar samplings, adding extra intensity and impact.

The second disc boasts 14 remixes, featuring an impressive selection of artists, including Haujobb, Portion Control, Sleepwalk, Severe Illusion, Tension Control, Mildreda, Object, Circumpolar, Kifoth, and more.

Though “All Gods Are Gone” doesn’t introduce groundbreaking elements, it delivers a top-tier ‘terror-electro’ experience, solidifying To Avoid’s place in the genre’s darker realms. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Die In Your Life”:

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/all-gods-are-gone-bonus-tracks-version">All Gods Are Gone (Bonus Tracks Version) by TO AVOID</a>

