Gydja curates Cold Spring ‘Aquaeous Mix’

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Gydja curated the “Aquaeous Mix” for Cold Spring Records, released 23 October 2026 as a free, pay-what-you-want streaming and download release on Bandcamp. The 15-track mix is built around water as a theme, drawing on the label’s catalogue and related artists.

The mix opens with Bestia Astrum’s “The Blood-Dimmed Tide Is Loosed,” from the album “Fury 161,” and closes with TenHornedBeast’s “Hilnaric,” from “Hunts & Wars,” a piece inspired by Lord Dunsany’s short story “Poltarnees, Beholder of Ocean.” Between them, it runs through 400 Lonely Things’ “Dark and Lonely Water” and “The Lake” (both from “The New Twilight”), Llyn Y Cwn’s “Du y Moroedd,” Dead Voices on Air’s “Water Waetr” (from “Abrader Redux”), Sleep Research Facility’s “Sargo,” T.A.G.C.’s “Union with Sirens,” Coil’s “The Lost Rivers of London,” Burial Hex’s “Lost Sailor” (from “Gauze”), Common Eider, King Eider’s “Blood .:. Water” (from “Égrégore”), Lull’s “Expanse,” The Circular Ruins and Mystified’s “Twenty Thousand Leagues,” Martyn Ware, Charles Stooke and Gabriel Ware’s “Part Two – The Water Circle,” and The Sea of Wires’ “An Endless Rainy Day.”

The “Aquaeous Mix” is the fifth in Gydja’s series of curated mixes for Cold Spring, following the label’s Japanoise, Chthonic, Dark Folk and Deep Space mixes.

<a href="https://coldspring.bandcamp.com/album/cold-spring-aquaeous-mix-by-gydja" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Cold Spring Aquaeous Mix by Gydja</a>

About Gydja

Gydja is the dark ambient project of Abby Helasdottir, a musician and graphic artist based in Wellington, New Zealand, who also records as Bestia Astrum. The name is an Old Norse word for priestess. The project dates to 2001, when Helasdottir released the CDR “The Darkness Gathering” on Mediatrix, followed by “Umbilicus Maris” in 2007 and “Helchemy” in 2009. She contributed to Cryo Chamber’s “Nyarlathotep” collaboration in 2016, previously covered by Side-Line, and has designed cover art for releases on several labels, including Cold Spring.

Through the Dutch label Winter-Light, Helasdottir has released a trilogy under the Gydja name: “Ár Var Alda” (2021), “Þjóðáar Fnæstu Eitri,” and “Níu Kom Ek Heima Fyr Niflhel Neðan,” issued on CD and digitally on 8 May 2026 and reviewed by Side-Line. For Cold Spring, Gydja curates a recurring series of themed mixes drawing on the label’s roster and related dark ambient, neoclassical and industrial artists, including the Japanoise, Chthonic, Dark Folk and Deep Space mixes. The “Aquaeous Mix,” released 23 October 2026, continues that series with a 15-track selection centred on water.

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