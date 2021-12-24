Chamaeleon is back with its 3rd album: ‘The Game’

December 24, 2021

It has been a long 6 years since the release of “Evil Is Good”, Chamaeleon’s…
Chamaeleon is back with its 3rd album:'The Game'

It has been a long 6 years since the release of “Evil Is Good”, Chamaeleon’s second full-length album, released in December 2015. During this period, the duo released an EP and a single, as well as were busy in the side project Aftereffect, which released its debut album “Krama” in 2019.

6 years further down the road Chamaeleon now presents “The Game”, a new full-length album which is out now via Insane Records in a limited CD edition of 150 pieces and of course also in digital format.

The album features 10 new original tracks which clearly shows the band’s sonic progression. They also ‘saturated’ some tracks with guitar parts without getting too much alienated from their original sounds they are known for.

On the album you will also find 3 remixes by C-Lekktor, Van Roy Asylum and a metal version of the track “Suppression” by W.E.B.. You can order the CD right here on Bandcamp.

Check out the tracks below.


