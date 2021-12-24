Erdling shared new band performance video ‘Rabenherz’, announced line-up changes
The dark metal act Erdling has shared a brand new performance video “Rabenherz” and also…
The dark metal act Erdling has shared a brand new performance video “Rabenherz” and also announces some line-up changes as Neno will leave the band. Max Nash will be joining the band now as guitarist/background shouter, as well as Valy aka Böse Fuchs as guitarist. Erdling as a result is now a quintet with frontman Neill Freiwald, guitarists Max Nash and Valy, bass player Rob and Chris on drums.
Neill states: “These are really hard times, when we are working in the most difficult industry that you can choose in these days. During the last months many things were quite different for us in Erdling: no tours, no festivals, working remotely. And as you have already heard or read, especially in times of crisis, paths often divide – sometimes completely unexpected. For us it is therefore even more important to stick together and to stand behind our art, leaving our mark all over the world. That’s why we made an important decision by mutual consent – and we wish Neno all the best and much success on his further musical journey.”
In a reaction Neno says: “Every journey has an end at some point! After 7 years together filled with ups and downs, big festivals and small club shows, joy and tears and all that this unforgettable time with all the companions brought, I have decided that my journey with Erdling ends here now. I am immensely proud of all that I was able to experience. I wish the band all the best for the future on this exciting journey. Neno”
But first of all, here’s the new video for “Rabenherz”.
