Greyhound – Insomnia (Album – Hands)

Genre/Influences: Rhythmic-Noise, Industrial.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Steffen Lehmann is now active for more than twenty years under the Greyhound moniker -while he’s also involved with Syntech. “Insomnia” is the ninth official album by the German sonic terrorist.

Content: You wont be not surprised to discover this work which sounds in the hardest and purest tradition of Greyhound. Heavy Rhythmic-Noise transposed into hard, repetitive, loops which are sometimes spiced with spoken samplings. The power has an elevating effect which comes to an apotheosis during the last part of the album.

+ + + : Greyhound remains a warrant for merciless music; the antithesis to sweet Pop tunes, but music driven by rage and heavy noises, howeverGreyhound has evolved throughout the years becoming closer to perverted Techno-Industrial music resulting in transcendental passages. The last tracks are especially ultra-powerful. “Bloodsuckers” and “Assimilation” will drive you crazy.

– – – : The title track is one of the softer pieces and not entirely representative for the rest of the album.Greyhound remains driven by a predictable formula but who cares when it’s great.

Conclusion: Greyhound is a sonic oghre coming out of your speakers like an avalanche!

Best songs: “Bloodsuckers”, “Assimilation”, “In What We Overestimate Ourselves”, “Stay Lonely”, “Black coffee”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/Greyhound.Syntech

Label: www.handsproductions.com / www.facebook.com/hands.official