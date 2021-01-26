Gothic Rock act Astari Nite release brand new song ‘All Else is a Curse’

Miami, Florida based gothic rock act Astari Nite have released their brand new song “All Else is a Curse”. You can check out the track below.

Vocalist Mychael provides more details on the inspiration of “All Else is a Curse”: “In essence I fell in love with a lot of laughter and simple conversing during these engagements. Often, I would slide away in thought during these times only to be reminded of voices I might never hear again. Feeling merry and magical, Astari Nite began tracking for our next catalog of songs and in an instant “All Else is a Curse” became my new obsession. As melancholy as I may appear, I am carelessly smiling deep inside. The more I dwell on who or what moment in time this song is about, I like to believe that sadness is an art form and as cliché as it may sound, it meant everything to me.”

More details on the upcoming album will be released in the coming months. “All Else is a Curse” is out today on Negative Gain and can be heard below.

<a href="https://astarinitengp.bandcamp.com/album/all-else-is-a-curse">ALL ELSE IS A CURSE by Astari Nite</a>