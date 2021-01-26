Clannad’s Moya Brennan teams up with Trance Wax on ‘Rivers’ – check out the video

Out January 27 on Anjunabeats is a brand new trance collaboration between Clannad’s Moya Brennan and Trance Wax (aka Belfast’s Garry McCartney). The result, “Rivers”, means a return for the singer to trance who in 1999 had a massive hit as vocalist on the Chicane track “Saltwater”.

Moya Brennan: “Garry sent some ideas to us and I listened to them for a couple of days. I couldn’t wait to get into the studio because you kind of feel that sense of a canvas and adding the colors. The more I keep hearing, the more I sing. I concentrate first of all on the melody and make sure that I’ve captured the sense and the essence of the chorus. I was thrilled when I sent it to Garry and right away loved it. Garry is an amazing musician, and he’s really into delving into all sorts of alternative ways of using the different vocals. I sent him a lot of different ideas, the verses, the choruses, the harmonies, and a few other bits. I sent him the lot to see if he could use any of it and he ended up using it all.”

Here’s the track:

About Trance Wax

Trance Wax is an alias of Belfast’s Garry McCartney, also known as Ejeca. The project was launched as an anonymous series of vinyl-only bootlegs back in 2015. Included were edits of classics from Yves Deyurter, BT, and Mauro Picotto with each vinyl run selling out in hours.

In 2020 Anjunabeats released a self-titled LP debut from Trance Wax featuring 14 original compositions.

About Moya Brennan

Moya Brennan, also known as Máire Brennan, is an Irish folk singer, songwriter, harpist, and philanthropist. She began performing professionally in 1970 when her family formed the band Clannad, and is considered as the “First Lady of Celtic Music”.

Moya released her first solo album in 1992 called “Máire” and has recorded music for several soundtracks, including “Titanic”, “To End All Wars” and “King Arthur”.

More recently, in 2020, Brennan was part of an Irish collective of female singers and musicians called “Irish Women in Harmony”, that recorded a version of the song “Dreams” in aid of the charity Safe Ireland, which deals with domestic abuse which had reportedly risen significantly during the COVID-19 lockdown.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.