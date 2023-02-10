Goat Thron – Wyrd (Album – Heerwegen Tod Production)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Noise, Industrial.
Format: CD.
Background/Info: “Wyrd” is a reissue released ten years after the original album -which was originally released in 2011 as CDR and cassette.
Content: The Polish artist achieved a work featuring multiple influences. It’s first of all an Ambient-Noise driven work also revealing minimal sound treatments and Industrial tones. There are still Experimental passages injecting diversity to the album.
+ + + : I like the Ambient-Noise format which is definitely appealing for Ambient-, Industrial- and Cinematic lovers. The main strength of this production is the ‘controlled’ Noise approach which makes it always accessible. It even has a kind of prosper effect which I don’t exactly connect to Noise.
– – – : A few cuts are a bit too long and rather repetitive.
Conclusion: A bit of controversy and provocation still symbolize the sound universe of Goat Thron.
Best songs: “Triumph Of Satan”, “Final Solution”.
Rate: 7.
Label: www.heerwegentod.cba.pl
