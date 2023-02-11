Maedon-X – The Lion And The Ram (Album – Tresor Records)

Genre/Influences: Hard-Techno, Techno-Body, Industrial-Techno.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: This work resulted from the collaborative efforts between Maeghan Donovan aka ‘Maedon’ and Adam Mitchell aka ‘Adam X’. While Adam X is running Sonic Groove Records this album has been released by Tresor Records.

Content: If you know the work of both artists you for sure can have an idea about the sound featured on this album. It’s a hard and dark Techno style infused by Industrial sound treatments and some EBM elements. It sounds pretty straight forward and sometimes a bit tormenting because of the cold blasts.

+ + + : I’m not surprised about this collaboration. Partners in crime and lovers, Maedon and Adam X are inviting the listeners to a true Technoid cataclysm. Maedon is known for her hard and merciless style which you rapidly recognize while I guess Adam X injected a retro-like element. Linear and furious, this work stands for non-stop danceable vibes. The opening piece “Breath In It” sounds by far my personal favorite one.

– – – : I got the feeling the work is getting a bit predictable after a while.

Conclusion: Maedon-X is a kind of damaging and perverted Techno sound for dungeon dancefloors.

Best songs: “Breath In It”, “Corrupt Pigs”, “Subterranean Caverns”, “Subliminal Messages”.

Rate: 7½.

Artists: www.facebook.com/maed0n / www.facebook.com/AdamXsonicgroove

Label: www.tresorberlin.com / www.facebook.com/tresorberlin