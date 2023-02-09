Neuroklast – Streetkid (album – ProNoize / Dark Dimensions)

Genre/Influences: Industrial-Trance, Dark-Techno.

Format: Digital, CD.

Side-Line Magazine's relief fund for Turkey Your donation will make a difference.



Your donation will make a difference.

Background/Info: One year after the promising debut album “Beyond The Blackwall” German Neuroklast duo released their new album by the end of 2022. This project is driven by Kay S. (previously involved in Chainreactor) and Markus H. (previously involved in Readjust and Fractal Age).

Content: “Streetkid” is the continuation to “Beyond The Blackwall”. The production is a heavy, danceable, melting pot featuring industrialized sound treatments on top of dark Techno/Trance influences. There are no real vocals but only sampled passages. I also noticed a harder Industrial-Tribal cut reminding to iVardensphere because it’s featuring iVardensphere. Another song is featuring Razorchild. Globally speaking this work will appeal for lovers of Noisuf-X, Chainreactor and related bands.

+ + + : I liked the debut album but I prefer the new work which sounds more constant. This is a powerful production carried by solid bass lines, terrific kicks and irresistible Industrial-like sound manipulations. There are numerous irresistible cuts featured but “Netrun”, “Streetkid” and “Synthesize” are my personal favorites for their blasting effect.

– – – : Neuroklast brings nothing new although a new sonic jewel in the world of Terror-Techno-Industrial music.

Conclusion: Neuroklast confirms their potential and has accomplished a true masterpiece to bring Industrial dancefloors on fire.

Best songs: “Netrun”, “Synthesize”, “Streetkid”, “Forlorn”, “Urban Tribes feat. iVardensphere”, “Never Sleep”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist:www.facebook.com/Neuroklast

Label:www.darkdimensions.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Dark-Dimensions-Label-Group/486014725206