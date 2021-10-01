Gnome & Spybey – The Seventh Seal (Album – Ant-Zen)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Cinematographic, Minimal-Electro.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: This work is the seventh studio album by the duo Tony D’Oporto (Gnome) – Mark Spybey (Dead Voices On Air, ex-Zoviet France) while it also is their first new work in seven years.

Content: The album features 6 songs, which bring us back to the familiar influences from this project. Cinematographic atmospheres have been mixed with delicate piano parts while other songs reveal a more Minimal-Electro approach, which has something vintage-like. The main change –or evolution, with previous works is the addition of ghost-like, half-spoken produced vocal lines.

+ + + : This album is without a shadow of a doubt my favorite work by Gnome & Spybey. It remains a mysterious trip covering different influences, but the global work sounds more accessible. It however remains an intimate work accentuated by great sonic atmospheres and brilliant Electronic treatments. The analogue-like sound effects on “Born To Fly” have something magic. More ‘classical’ cuts like “To Be The Sun In Flight” and “Long And Short” are more for cinematic lovers, but I especially like the global progression mixed with delicacy of both cuts.

– – – : Both last cuts are a little less convincing so the climax of the album appears right at the beginning.

Conclusion: This is an astonishing return for Gnome & Spybey; somewhere in between accessible Experimental music and visionary Ambient work.

Best songs: “Born To Fly”, “To Be The Sun In Flight”, “Long And Short”, “Cancel Your Tomorrow”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/gnomeandspybey

Label: www.ant-zen.com / www.facebook.com/antzen.official