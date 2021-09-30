Aeronaut V – Late Departure (EP – EK Product)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Future-Pop.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Finnish project Aeronaut V was set up in 2018. This year they released the single “Discovery” and this debut-EP –which rather looks like a mini-album, featuring six songs.

Content: The songs are clearly the perfect offspring between Electro- and Future-Pop music. One of the cuts still has a bass line reminding me of the softer side of DAF. The production reveals powerful sounds and multiple analogue-like sound effects. The vocals have something charismatic; all songs are sung in English. I don’t like comparing bands, but I think this music might appeal to lovers of Covenant.

+ + + : Aeronaut V took me by surprise; the work revealing a well-crafted song writing and professional production. This band stands for maturity and even if the sound isn’t that original it however has something personal and refreshing. The music has something retro-like and still features contemporary elements. The production of the vocals has something emotional. The work features 6 different tracks and except one, they all have a true potential.

– – – : EK Product is a label I’ve always connected with EBM and related genres. Aeronaut V sounds a bit different and definitely more into Electro/Future-Pop, which is the kind of music released by the label’s sub-division Space Race Records.

Conclusion: This debut EP by Aeronaut V is a pretty cool surprise; a great electronic production, which will appeal for lovers of Electro- and Future-Pop, but also some EBM heads. This is a name to keep in mind!

Best songs: “Too Much”, “Zero Zero”, “No Wonder”, “Into Two”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/AeronautV

Label: www.ekproduct.com / www.facebook.com/EKProduct