Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Swedish synth duo Zkin have a new video out for the track “Shadows“. The song “Shadows” is about love, urges and desire. “It is about the beauty of secrets, and experiencing the forbidden fruit in the protection of the darkness,” the band adds.

Watch their new music video below.

Zkin is a Swedish duo formed in Linköping by Jonas Gustafsson and Malin Jeraeus,(2022). They describe their music as cinematic industrial synth rock.

The song was produced and mixed by ex-Ghost member Simon Söderberg who also produced their previous more uptempo single “Breaking Me Down”. You’ll notice that both songs underwent a really good production.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)