Genetic Transmission – White Nights (Album – Zoharum)

December 4, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Abstract, Noise.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Zoharum moves on re-releasing early works of Tomasz Twardawa. The Polish master of Experimental and Electroacoustic music passed away in 2002 leaving us an impressive sonic legacy. “White Nights” was originally released as CDR in 2003 on his own label Schöne Blumen Musik Werk.

Content: The five original tracks bring us the familiar sound experiment of the artist. A sonic and expressive work made of noises and haunting atmospheres. The tracks are extended featuring total improvisation.

+ + + : You get the feeling entering a sonic lab of a crazy scientists. Tomasz Twardawa created new sounds by manipulating original ones. It created a new dimension of music with a visual strength.

– – – : An extreme sensation as an antidote to established music genres so in the end it’s not exactly the most easy work to listen to.

Conclusion: A must have for the fans of the artist and the genre he was dealing with.

Rate: 6.

Label: www.zoharum.com / www.facebook.com/zoharum


