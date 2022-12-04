Genetic Transmission – News From Wormland (Album – Zoharum)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Abstract, Noise.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Originally released in 2002 as a limited CDR on Genetic Transmission’s own label Die Schöne Blumen Musik Werk the album has been now re-edited by Zoharum. The work features the same tracklist while the front cover is nearly identical.

Content: This is a totally Experimental/Abstract album which is also defined as Electroacoustic music. Is it really about music or collecting and manipulating noises. The work sounds like a true sonic collage. It all sounds improvised and a mishmash of isolated sounds, crispy noises and crashing effects.

+ + + : Tomasz Twardawa remains a reference in this particular and extreme sonic universe. It’s an anarchistic sound production which will mainly appeal to lovers of improvisation.

– – – : You’d better avoid this work if you’re not addicted to Experimental/Electroacoustic productions. I’m missing visual content listening to the work.

Conclusion: “News From Wormland” brings us back to the essence of Experimental music which is mainly meant to please a restricted number of listeners.

Rate: 6.

Label: www.zoharum.com / www.facebook.com/zoharum