Genetic Transmission – News From Wormland (Album – Zoharum)
Genre/Influences: Experimental, Abstract, Noise.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Originally released in 2002 as a limited CDR on Genetic Transmission’s own label Die Schöne Blumen Musik Werk the album has been now re-edited by Zoharum. The work features the same tracklist while the front cover is nearly identical.
Content: This is a totally Experimental/Abstract album which is also defined as Electroacoustic music. Is it really about music or collecting and manipulating noises. The work sounds like a true sonic collage. It all sounds improvised and a mishmash of isolated sounds, crispy noises and crashing effects.
+ + + : Tomasz Twardawa remains a reference in this particular and extreme sonic universe. It’s an anarchistic sound production which will mainly appeal to lovers of improvisation.
– – – : You’d better avoid this work if you’re not addicted to Experimental/Electroacoustic productions. I’m missing visual content listening to the work.
Conclusion: “News From Wormland” brings us back to the essence of Experimental music which is mainly meant to please a restricted number of listeners.
Rate: 6.
Label: www.zoharum.com / www.facebook.com/zoharum
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether
Donate Via Wallets
Select a wallet to accept donation in ETH, BNB, BUSD etc..