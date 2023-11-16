Her Own World – Tales from Another Life (album – Darktunes Music Group)

#post_seo_title

Genre/Influences: Dark-Pop, Electronic, Industrial.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This is the debut album of Polish formation Her Own World. Several singles and EP’s have been previously released as an appetizer to “Tales From Another Life”.

Content: You might have discovered singles and EP’s from this band but the album gives a better view of their sound approach. The album takes off with powerful guitar playing and electronic arrangements on top. It’s a rather Industrial/Metal debut featuring powerful female vocals. Quite progressively the songs became more Electronic and even dancefloor orientated. The band now reveals a darker Electro-Pop approach carried by powerful leads and charismatic vocal parts.

+ + + : This band sounds rather diversified but I definitely prefer the explicit electronic side which they already introduced by some of their singles. “Happiness Imperative” is one of these cuts driven by an impressive lead. Another attention grabber is the very dancefloor suited “Stalker Girl”. I also want to mention “Sin” which is a bit more aggressive while featuring harsh backing vocals. I also want to salute the charismatic female vocals adding passion and spirit to the work.

– – – : The debut cuts are quite different for their Metal-driven elements. It’s not entirely cohesive with the main part of the work although I was not shocked.

Conclusion: Her Own World is one more interesting formation which joined the darkTunes roster. This band clearly hides its true potential.

Best songs: “Happiness Imperative”, “Stalker Girl”, “Sin”, “Mistrust”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.herownworld.eu / www.facebook.com/herownworldband

Label: www.darktunes.com / www.facebook.com/darkTunesMusic