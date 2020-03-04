Gary Numan-approved Kanga reissues ‘Eternal Daughter’ with new bonus tracks via Artoffact Records

Following up 2016’s breakthrough self-titled debut album, Kanga’s “Eternal Daughter” gets a deluxe reissue with three bonus tracks on Toronto-based Artoffact Records. The extended version is now available on Bandcamp as a budget-priced CD perfect for fans and collectors and will hit streaming services later this month.

The Los Angeles-based Kanga – a one-woman solo project of Kanga Duchamp – was formed in 2015 and quietly released a self-titled album that caught the attention of several festivals and like-minded artists. Kanga toured with The Black Queen and appeared at Cold Waves Festival, Terminus Festival, and Substance LA, before being embraced by Gary Numan as his personal selection for direct support on the sold out (R)evolution 40th Anniversary tour around the UK in late 2019.

Shortly thereafter, Kanga signed with Toronto-based Artoffact Records to reissue “Eternal Daughter”. Kanga is currently in the studio with Justin McGrath (Nine Inch Nails, Tool, Puscifer) to record a new album, scheduled to be released on the label In Fall 2020.

You can pre-order the reissue right now from Kanga’s Bandcamp page!

Kanga is also playing select dates around the US prior to her new album release:

April 16 in Madison, WI at Crucible

April 17 in Minneapolis, MN at The Red Sea

April 18 in La Crosse, WI at Warehouse

June 25 in Cincinnati, OH at Mixwell’s Northside

June 26 in Detroit, MI at Small’s

June 27 in Nashville, TN at The Cobra

