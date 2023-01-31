V/A Hyperakusis IV (Album – Audiophob)
Genre/Influences: Electro-Ambient, IDM, Techno-EBM, Industrial, Cinematic.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Nearly four years after the previous “Hyperakusis”-compilation German Audiophob label unleashed the fourth chapter of the series. Nine bands from the labels have been selected and twelve tracks have been featured.
Artists: Spherical Disrupted, Axiome, Gamlaskatten, Mortaja, Wesenberg, Mandelbrot, Starmen, Autoclav1.1, Darkrad.
Content: This compilation perfectly represents Audiophob’s roster. From Electro-Ambient with Industrial sound treatments to old-school Electronics to powerful Techno-Body to Ambient-Techno to space-like electronics to Cinematic music the bands bring a very diversified menu.
+ + + : Audiophob is a small label but with a great taste of music. Most productions stand for true sound intelligence and a visionary approach. I’m getting once more totally wild of the heavy, bouncing Techno-Body music by Mortaja which is characterized by devastating, solid, bass lines. This artist brings two exceptional cuts. Wesenberg is a more familiar name and still a visionary artist when it comes to Electronic music. He brings a great mixture of techno and Ambient. I also want to mention both debut cuts by Spherical Disrupted remaining one of the label’s flagholders and a great Electro-Industrial project featuring haunting passages. Notice by the way the sampler is only featuring new and exclusive cuts.
– – – : Some artists didn’t feature their best work to date but on the other hand, it’s an opportunity to get something unique.
Conclusion: This work celebrates the 40th Audiophob release which remains a label devoted to intelligent Electro underground music.
Best bands: Mortaja, Wesenberg, Axiome, Spherical Disrupted.
Rate: 8.
