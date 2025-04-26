Frontal Boundary unleashes ‘Shutting Down Remixed’ – Out now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Los Angeles-based dark electro trio Frontal Boundary has released their new remix album “Shutting Down Remixed” through Re:Mission Entertainment. The digital-only 11-track release features reimagined versions of tracks from their 2024 full-length “Shutting Down” brought to life by a diverse lineup of artists from across the industrial and EBM scene.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/shutting-down-remixed">Shutting Down Remixed by Frontal Boundary</a>

The album features remixes by Glis, Ira Noctis, Protokoll 19, Her Own World, God Module, C-Lekktor, Panic Lift, Unitcode:Machine, xXRx, Clockwork Echo, and Rotersand. Tracks are revisited multiple times: “Shutting Down” is remixed separately by Protokoll 19, Glis, Unitcode:Machine, and Panic Lift, while “Without a Chance” receives new versions from both C-Lekktor and Clockwork Echo. “Resurrect Me” is reimagined by God Module, xXRx, and Her Own World, offering varied stylistic takes. Additionally, “Das Blut Infiziert” appears in a new version by Ira Noctis, and the bonus track “Hollow,” featuring Unter Null, is remixed by Rotersand.

The album was written by Brendin Ross, Krz Greenhaw, and Jaysen Craves. Production credits go to Brendin Ross, who also handled mixing duties alongside Krz Greenhaw. Mastering was completed by Brendin Ross. The album artwork was created by Vlad McNeally and Krz Greenhaw.

Frontal Boundary is a dark electro trio from Los Angeles, formed by Brendin Ross, Krz Greenhaw, and Jaysen Craves. Emerging onto the scene with a hard-hitting blend of industrial, EBM, and dark electronic sounds, the group first made their mark with the release of their 2024 debut album “Shutting Down”.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

