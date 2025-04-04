Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

20 years since her rather explosive debut “The Failure Epiphany” on Alfa Matrix, and after over a decade of silence, Erica Dunham has resurrected Unter Null with a brand-new song: “Coming Up to Breathe”. This first release will be available for free (pay as you wish) via Alfa Matrix’s official Bandcamp page. The track is also available via Spotify and other streaming platforms.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/track/coming-up-to-breathe">Coming Up To Breathe by UNTER NULL</a>

“This song marks the end of a long period of reflection,” says Erica. “It’s about reclaiming my voice, stepping into a new chapter, and unlocking the full energy of Under Null once again.”

Dunham now works with a new live band and is working on a brand new Unter Null album.

About ​Unter Null

Unter Null is the solo electronic music project of Erica Dunham, established in 1998 in Seattle, Washington. Dunham, trained in classical piano, cello, and guitar, initiated the project at 17, blending her classical background with electronic music influences.

In 2001, Dunham self-released her debut album under the name Unter Null. The following year, she released the web-exclusive album “Neocide” through Annihilvs Records. In 2005, she signed with the Belgian label Alfa Matrix, leading to the release of the “Sick Fuck EP” — which became a worldwide club hit — and “The Failure Epiphany“, an album that had an immediate impact and became one of Alfa Matrix’s best-selling records. In between touring Europe and the USA in 2006, she followed up with the twin EPs “Sacrament” and “Absolution”.

On December 25, 2008, tragedy struck when a fire destroyed Dunham’s studio, resulting in the loss of musical equipment and recordings. Despite initial concerns, tracks for her upcoming album were recovered from a damaged hard drive. This led to the release of “Moving On” in 2010. It would be her last album for the next 15 years.

2008 also saw Dunham launch the side project Stray, releasing the debut album “Abuse by Proxy“. Musically, it diverges from Unter Null’s aggressive style, embracing a more melodic and introspective sound. Following “Abuse by Proxy”, Stray released “Letting Go” in 2012.

In 2013, Alfa Matrix re-released the complete Unter Null and Stray catalogues on the label’s Bandcamp page, marking their first additions to the platform.

By 2025, Dunham had returned to the studio to record new Unter Null material for an upcoming album, as announced via her official Facebook page. Additionally, she collaborated with the Los Angeles-based dark electro trio Frontal Boundary on the single “Hollow”, released on March 29, 2025.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor

