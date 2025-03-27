Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out via Cold Spring next week – on April 4th – is the ambient industrial album “It’s Always Ourselves We Find In The Sea” by Martyn Ware, Charles Stooke and Gabriel Ware. The album will be out on CD in a 6-panel matt-laminate digipak and can be ordered via Cold Spring.

The soundscape is a looping experience, divided into two parts:

Part One – “A Call To Water”: “This section explores our human relationship with anthropomorphised Water – throughout the history of our species and all across the globe, humankind has petitioned the deities of the sky and the sea for the benediction of rain and for deliverance from natural disasters.”

Part Two – “The Water Circle”: “Water is crucial for all life on earth to exist and thrive. In this part, we witness the storm’s deluge on the land, water cascading in streams, then rivers and finally to the sea. The beauty and mystery of the oceans culminates in the process of evaporation and the creation of clouds, which continue the eternal cycle of water.”

The release was produced by Illustrious (Martyn Ware and Vince Clark of Erasure), with an environmental and immersive installation design as well by Oscar Blustin and Anna Söderblom as you can see in the video below.

