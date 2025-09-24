October 2, 2025

Fluttering Dragon relaunches with six CD releases

September 24, 2025
The Polish label Fluttering Dragon, active from 1996 to 2006 in industrial, dark ambient, neofolk and experimental music, has resumed operations with six new compact discs in 2025: In Slaughter Natives “Still Just Only Still”, Naevus “Raise Your Puppet”, A Challenge of Honour “The Devil and His Servants”, Eterna Essentia “Seeking Spiritual Conviction”, Oestergaards “Mistersva”, and Nekrotiker “Dömd till Elden.”

All six titles are issued on CD with standard 6-panel digipaks and, for several titles, limited, numbered box editions (100) including poster and sticker.

The new releases include:

  • In Slaughter Natives – “Still Just Only Still” CD, this is a compilation of rare and previously unavailable material.
  • Naevus – “Raise Your Puppet” CD
  • A Challenge of Honour – “The Devil and His Servants” CD
  • Eterna Essentia – “Seeking Spiritual Conviction” CD
  • Oestergaards — “Mistersva” (CD, digipak; limited box)
  • Nekrotiker – “Dömd till Elden” CD

About Fluttering Dragon

Fluttering Dragon is a Warsaw-based underground label founded in 1996 by Przemysław “Xak” Sowiński. The label operated until 2006, issuing industrial, dark ambient, neofolk and experimental releases from acts including Umbra, Ildfrost, Ab Ovo, Northaunt and A Challenge of Honour.

The back-catalogue includes titles such as Northaunt “Barren Land” and Ildfrost / Umbra “Possum Play Falcon”.

