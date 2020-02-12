Front 242 announces ‘Black To Square One’ US Tour 2020 – tickets available now

(Picture by Mothmeister) We hinted at it a few days ago, but it’s official, the Belgian EBM cult act Front 242 launches a US tour, more precisely the “Black To Square One” US Tour 2020.
Here are the dates AND also the ticket links.
09.16 PHILADELPHIA, PA UNDERGROUND ARTS – Tickets
09.17 BROOKLYN, NY ELSEWHERE – Tickets
09.19 CHICAGO, IL METRO/COLD WAVES – Tickets (ON SALE NOW!)
09.20 MINNEAPOLIS, MN FINE LINE – Tickets
09.23 DENVER, CO ORIENTAL THEATER – Tickets
09.24 LOS ANGELES, CA THE MAYAN – Tickets (ON SALE NOW!)
09.26 PORTLAND, OR HAWTHORNE THEATER – Tickets
09.27 SAN FRANCISCO, CA PUBLIC WORKS – Tickets
09.29 PHOENIX, AZ THE RED ROOM – Tickets
09.30 SAN ANTONIO, TX SAM’S – Tickets
10.02 DALLAS, TX CANTON HALL – Tickets
10.03 HOUSTON, TX NUMBERS – Tickets
10.04 TAMPA, FL THE ORPHEUM – Tickets
