Forthcoming album Then Comes Silence mixed by the Stefan Glaumann (Rammstein, Killing Joke, Deathstars, The 69 Eyes)

A few days ago we announced that Swedish post punk goth rockers Then Comes Silence had joined Metropolis Records for North and Central America and thus leaving Nuclear Blast who had released their last album “Blood” worldwide. Today we can announce that Oblivion has signed the band for the EU market.

The new album, “Machine”, will be out on March 13th and was mixed by the Stefan Glaumann (Rammstein, Killing Joke, Deathstars, The 69 Eyes).

Check out “Strangers”

<noscript><iframe title="THEN COMES SILENCE - Strangers (Official Video)" width="1132" height="637" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/cBxl9WhDnLE?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

And here’s “We lose the Night”

<noscript><iframe title="THEN COMES SILENCE - "We Lose The Night" (official video)" width="1132" height="637" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7nPWQPl8eD8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Then Comes Silence was formed in Stockholm in 2012. The same year they released a self-titled album “Then Comes Silence” on Novoton. It was followed the year after by “Then Comes Silence II” and in 2015 by “Nyctophillian”. Their 4th album, “Blood”, was the first (and only) one on Nuclear Blast.

