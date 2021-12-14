French neoclassical ensemble Dark Sanctuary returns after 12 years of studio silence

Out via Avantgarde Music on February 18th is the “Iterum” EP by the French neoclassical ensemble Dark Sanctuary. The EP comes as a limited white 10″ plus a MCD limited to 500 copies.

Here’s what the band has to say regarding this long awaited comeback EP: “After twelve years of silence, we are more than pleased to come back with a brand new EP, reviving the melancholy and dark atmospheres that have been our signature since our debut. We are so happy, after all these years, to have been able to revive this alchemy and to present you very soon our new compositions. It’s been a long time and we missed making music together. The idea had crossed our minds several times but maybe the time was not right… We have now decided to go back to work to enjoy ourselves and we hope with all our heart that it will please those who have followed us during all these years.”

“Iterum” is now available digitally as a two-track single featuring the tracks “L’intime” and “Renaissance”.

The physical release comes with an additional track (“Loin de moi”) not included in the digital version you can check below.

About Dark Sanctuary

Dark Sanctuary is a French neoclassical darkwave, gothic metal band that was formed in Paris in 1996.

The band’s first official release was a 20-minute single-track music CD, “Funeral Cry”, released in 1997. At that time, the band consisted of only two members, Arkdae on keyboards and Marquise Ermia on vocals. In 1998, the band added additional members to their line-up: Hylgaryss (keyboards), Sombre Cÿr (percussion/bass) and Eliane (violins). Together, they recorded their debut album, “Royaume Mélancolique”.

In November 1999, the band signed with Wounded Love Records, and after “Marguerite” (violins) joined, recorded their 2nd album, “De Lumière Et d’Obscurité”, which was released in November 2000. Right after the recording sessions, Marquise Ermia left the band to continue her studies, and a new singer, Dame Pandora, joined.

Their third album, “L’Être Las – L’envers Du Miroir”, was released at the beginning of 2003, a few months after the release of a two-track single. Their fourth album, “Les Mémoires Blessées”, was released in early 2004 and was followed by their first compilation album “Thoughts: 9 Years in the Sanctuary” in 2005.

Subsequently, they released two albums called “Exaudi Vocem Meam – Part 1” and “Exaudi Vocem Meam – Part 2”, in 2005 and 2006, respectively.

As of 2009, they were on an indefinite hiatus.