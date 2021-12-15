Northern Loner – Utanför (EP – Northern Loner)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Cinematographic-Pop.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Northern Loner is a Swedish solo-project driven by Magnus Norr who you might know from his involvement with The Girl And The Robot, Deadbeat and his newest project Le Volt.

Content: The EP features 4 sweet sounding cuts, which are somewhere driven through a cinematographic approach. It’s a dreamy sound experience with slow rhythms and Swedish vocals. The last song is a bit more elaborated and reminds me of Pet Shop Boys.

+ + + : I like an old-school EP with 4 songs. The songs are perfect as background music although the last cut entitled “I Skuggan Av En Lind” sounds a bit different; there’s a more explicit melody line while the production is more minimal and yet more elaborated than the other songs.

– – – : I’m not that convinced about the first 3 songs, which are missing substance and catchy elements. I also heard more convincing work from this project, which was less driven by this dreamy, Cinematographic approach.

Conclusion: I’ve been more convinced with the other projects of Magnus Norr although it feels like there’s more potential hiding inside Northern Loner.

Best songs: “I Skuggan Av En Lind”.

Rate: 5½.

