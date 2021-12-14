Lycia reissues sophomore album ‘A Day in the Stark Corner’ on double vinyl

December 14, 2021 bernard

Out later this Spring in 2 limited editions of bottle green and black double vinyl…

Out later this Spring in 2 limited editions of bottle green and black double vinyl is “A Day In The Stark Corner”, the second studio album by darkwave masters Lycia (or the third if you also count the “Wake” EP. Originally released on Projekt in late 1993 the album never received a vinyl treatment until today.

At the moment of recording this album the band was solely Mike VanPortfleet on vocals and instruments. Additional mixing was done by Project Records label boss Sam Rosenthal.

When asked about his thoughts on this reissue, Mike VanPortfleet says: “It’s hard for me to describe A Day In The Stark Corner. It’s a release that came from a difficult space. Dark albums usually come from dark times, and for Stark Corner that was definitely the case. I was in the midst of an existential meltdown (and one fueled by excessive substance use) and while recording it felt as though this would be the last Lycia album, and the last I’d ever sing.”

Below is a visual of both versions.


