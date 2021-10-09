Fractal – Human Error (Album – Aliens Production)

Genre/Influences: Electronic, Cinematographic-EBM.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Behind Fractal is hiding Polish producer Tomasz Lukowicz. Next to “Human Error” he released another album (cf. “A Unique Hybrid”) the same day, both works being Fractal’s debut.

Content: The opening song clearly indicates the inspiration and sound of Fractal. This is an instrumental Electronic composition, which is driven by abyssal atmospheres and overwhelming sound blasts. Some passages remind me of early Delerium so in the end this work sounds a bit like a EBM-Soundtrack.

+ + + : Releasing an instrumental album remains a tricky business. But Fractal masterly succeeded in this exercise; using deep bass lines, achieving overwhelming –and sometimes somewhat Psychedelic, atmospheres, but most of all dealing with an intelligent and elaborated production. The last song brings a true climax to the opus.

– – – : The songs feature a few samplings, but a bit more spoken passages would have been cool.

Conclusion: Fractal is an interesting newcomer, which took me by surprise achieving an exciting instrumental EBM-driven work.

Best songs: “Synasthesia”, “Vox 7bq”, “Gravity Is The Problem”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/tomasz.lukowicz.1

Label: www.label.aliens.sk / www.facebook.com/pages/Aliens-production-label/200028820052578