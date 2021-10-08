D/Flect – Rage (Album – Aliens Production)
Background/Info: “Rage” is the debut album of a new project by Igor Senigla (known from Ish and Ambiguous).
Content: The Slovak artists composed an instrumental opus, which is clearly Electronic, but accomplished with an impressive number of influences. Dynamic and mainly broken rhythms carry the songs. The influences are moving from pure ambient to bleeping Acid passages to EBM-like bass lines to D’n’B elements. It all together creates an open minded Electro production, which could serve as Electronic soundtrack.
+ + + : “Rage” might be somewhat considered as a modern EBM-Soundtrack, but the reality is that it’s more diversified and definitely sophisticated. This album reflects an intelligent Electronic canvas, which is hard to put in one specific layer. The songs are well-crafted, revealing impressive sound treatments, but most of all I like the dynamic cadence and menacing atmosphere. Songs like “Flow” and “Breakpoint” both illustrate the genius of this composer.
– – – : The more Experimental “Terminal” is the single cut, which couldn’t convince me. Do you hear me complaining?
Conclusion: D/Flect has accomplished an intriguing, imaginary EBM Soundtrack.
Best songs: “Breakpoint”, “Flow”, “Harm”, “Impact”.
Rate: 8.
